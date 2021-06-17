25 years ago
June 18, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County bars should stop serving alcohol at 1 a.m. weekdays and 2 a.m. weekends, a county committee has suggested after months of study.
The recommendation came Monday, after members of an Oneonta citizens group urged the committee to shorten the hours and a representative of a state tavern association warned that the change won’t fix any of the alcohol-related problems the county and especially the city of Oneonta have faced in recent years.
“It’s not the panacea,” said Scott Wexler, executive director of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association, which represents about 10 bars in Oneonta. “I really fear for what happens when this goes into effect.”
Many community lobbyists and even some county representatives were hoping for a 1 a.m. closing across the board, but members of the Personnel, Rules and Procedures Committee said their suggestion was a compromise that likely could be approved by the full board.
50 years ago
June 18, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees bowing to the wishes of more than 20 citizens supported by petitions bearing 480 signatures, has voted to start operation of the Fairy Springs Park July 1.
A group of citizens appeared this week before the Village Board asking that the Trustees reverse their April decision of not opening the park this summer in its usual fashion.
Due to the loss of state aid to the village and because village fathers wanted to keep increases in tax rates to a minimum, the trustees at their April meeting had decided not to erect docks, nor to hire a full time attendant or lifeguard and make the park available for picnics only. The trustees were also taking into consideration reports that in recent years, the park has been used rather infrequently and mostly by overnight campers.
The village spent about $2,730, in addition to the time given by the village crew and other expenses, while the receipts amounted to only $756, coming primarily from campers, it was explained.
