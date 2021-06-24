25 years ago
June 25, 1996
MILFORD — Glennyce All is not the first parent to have her children repeatedly raise what may be the universal complaint of youth.
Treading on ground well traveled by thousands of children before them, they implored her, Mom, there is nothing to do.
She couldn’t disagree. So she did something about it.
All and a growing number of Milford residents are taking up a grassroots effort to create a local recreational center they hope will serve not only the town and village’s younger residents, but the entire community.
Though still in the first two months of planning, the proposal seems to be more than a pipe dream destined to vanish like smoke.
50 years ago
June 25, 1971
WEST BURLINGTON — A 26-year-old West Burlington resident, Ralph Eugene (Tinker) Dockstader, has been charged with murder following the shotgun slaying of his father at 3 a.m. Thursday at the family home.
The victim was Ralph Byron Dockstader, 52, an employee of the Otsego County Highway Department.
State police said he was shot with a deer slug while lying in bed with his wife.
State police could offer no motive for the shooting nor would reveal any incident that may have set off the tragedy.
