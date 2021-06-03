Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 4, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — The cancellation of the crime-fighting television show that led to the April arrest of double murder suspect Gordon “Woody” Mowers Jr. has, local law enforcement and the victims’ family disappointed.
They’re also thankful for the plug wasn’t pulled earlier.
After claiming to have helped track down more than 400 fugitives and located some 17 missing children across the country, “America’s Most wanted” is being dropped from next fall’s lineup by the Fox network.
“Most Wanted” has run nine seasons, which the network decided was long enough. Fox representatives cited falling ratings and tough programming challenges in the same time slot by competing networks as reasons for the cancellation.
50 years ago
June 4, 1971
Likelihood of construction of a service road to connect the industrial region of the Sixth Ward with Interstate 88 appeared better yesterday after a delegation of Oneonta city officials and business leaders, lead by Mayor James F. Lettis, personally appealed to State Department of Transportation (DOT) officials to keep the road in Interstate 88 plans.
The group met for an hour with Conrad H. Lang, assistant commissioner for transportation operations, and E. Wilson Campbell, director of DOT’s planning division. Other DOT officials were also present.
While Lang said he could give no firm commitment, he did say, “I’m optimistic that this will go as originally planned.”
He said that despite a letter to Lettis from Joseph C. Federick, regional director of the State Department of Transportation office in Binghamton, saying the road has been deleted from DOT plans, “no final decision has been made.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.