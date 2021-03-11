Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 12, 1996
Oneontans from different walks of life will go to Albany today and Wednesday to let the governor and legislators know how the proposed state budget will hurt the community.
“Nobody is happy with this budget,” said Maggie Barnes, spokesman for A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital on Oneonta. Rallying in Albany puts a human face to budget numbers that lawmakers otherwise might find easy to cut, she said.
Today, business leaders from Otsego County will spend the day meeting with lawmakers. On Wednesday, hospital representatives and clergy will go to Albany to call for a halt to budget cuts.
Gov. George Pataki’s proposed budget slashes $64 billion in cuts to Medicaid and welfare, plus other cuts to education programs.
50 years ago
March 12, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Effects of the new Otsego County Narcotic Guidance Council in coping with drug use or abuse in the county, results of counseling, or the fledgling education-prevention programs, are actually unknown so far.
A number or parents and teachers heard Dr. Joseph S. Lunn, associate physician of the Otsego County Narcotic Guidance Council, at the meeting of the Cooperstown PTA, Wednesday evening.
Dr. Lunn said it would be difficult to assess the results of the program, the drug abuse population, the kinds of drugs being used or even the age of drug abusers.
The speaker told of the meetings of the County Council when it was first established by the County Board of Representatives to take steps to organize a countywide narcotics guidance program. In general the program now includes community education which would include parent-teacher groups, school board members, student seminars and involvement of community service groups, plus the college community and its various groups.
