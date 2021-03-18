Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 19, 1996
A two-day program Friday and Saturday at the State University College at Oneonta seeks to improve communication and reduce tension in Oneonta, according to organizers.
The program, called “Forming Cross-Cultural Alliances,” recognizes that local residents and college students are not often in harmony, and acknowledges that a two-day event alone cannot solve all the concerns.
The activities are designed to help improve relations in Oneonta by fostering a better understanding of the problems.
The centerpiece of the program will be a lecture/discussion called “Learning About Racism: Lessons from Oneonta and Beyond” on Friday, March 23, at 7 p.m. in the Centre for Multicultural Experiences located in Lee Hall on campus. The sessions will be facilitated by Patricia DeRoss, director of the Boston-based firm Cross-Cultural Consultation.
50 years ago
March 19, 1971
An “environmental control block” might prove to be the city’s testing grounds for recycling waste materials.
The suggestion was given to the Environmental Advisory Board last night by representatives from St. James Episcopal Church. The Rev. Richard Frye, John Cimko, and two youths were spokesmen for the church.
The group suggested using one block as an experiment “to see if the city is ready to adopt the recycling process.” The people within this block area would crush their cans and flatten boxes to conserve space for garbage pickup, and would separate metal, glass, newspapers, and paper for recycling.
The churches within the block area might be able to work together to bring about this environmental control block, according to John Cimko.
