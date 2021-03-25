Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 26, 1996
MOUNT VISION — Donna Sorrentino of Mount Vision has lived what admiring women across the globe can only dream about.
Sorrentino has played in the mud with, hosed down with, and bathed with Mel Gibson.
Yes, that Mel Gibson. Star and heartthrob of the Mad Max movies, the “Lethal Weapon” series, and most recently, “Braveheart,” the epic film he also directed about the Scots’ 12th century fight for freedom from the British.
So what if Sorrentino was only 4 or 5 years old and Gibson about 7 when it all played out one muddy day in 1960s Mount Vision. It’s still as good as a claim to fame as anyone gets.
Not many who knew Gibson or his family for the three years they lived in Otsego County, that’s for sure.
50 years ago
March 26, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Proposals for the salvation of Goodyear Lake Dam appear likely to become the task of the 7-county Resource Conservation and Development project of Otsego County government agrees to become a sponsor.
At a summit meeting at Oxford, Representative Deane Winsor, Milford, broached the matter to top RC&D executives from the state and from Washington, during the annual meeting of South Central RC&D.
The project, they explained, can only become a reality if a unit of government sponsors a measure so the proposal can qualify for assistance.
As RC&D officials apparently view the program, the only way assistance can be provided will be if the lake moves into public ownership.
