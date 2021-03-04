Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 5, 1996
EARLVILLE — An Earlville woman said her son, charged with murder following a weekend shooting, “wouldn’t hurt someone unless they push him to a point.”
Virginia Brown was talking about 19-year-old Charles Marcus Brown, who was arrested for second-degree murder after the Saturday night shooting of Scott Baker, 22, a father of two young children.
Chenango County Sheriff Thomas J. Loughren said the shooting apparently happened after Baker, who is white, began shouting insults at Brown, who is black. “There were some racial obscenities some witnesses say were used,” said Loughren, although he added that other insults may have been used and he does not consider the killing racially motivated.
Virginia Brown said she could not discuss the case specifically but did defend her son, known as Marcus. He remains in Chenango County Jail without bail pending a felony hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday in town of Sherburne court.
50 years ago
March 5, 1971
Otsego and Delaware Counties were declared in a “state of emergency” Thursday afternoon as highway crews battled the season’s heaviest snowstorm.
And in many places, it was a losing battle. As soon as highways were cleared, wind whipped snow and huge drifts choking off minor roads and squeezing primary roads into rut-choked single lanes.
Motorists, unable to control their autos, skidded off the highways. Many cars — especially in northern Otsego County — were abandoned adding to the woes of snow clearing crews.
Oneonta Town Supervisor Allen Beach, at the monthly Town Board meeting Thursday night, formally placed the town in a “state of emergency,” thus opening the use of all town highways to snowmobile drivers who are responding to an emergency call. Beach said the town “state of emergency” will last until the sheriff ends the county “state of emergency.”
