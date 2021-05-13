Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 14, 1996
ONEONTA — State support is still cloudy, but enrollment is up, so there’s some silver lining in the budget for the State University College at Oneonta.
The financial pressure is still pretty intense so SUCO President Alan B. Donovan is continuing to take a conservative approach in budget planning.
“Budgetary matters are looking better than on April 22,” Donovan told faculty and staff Monday afternoon. “It’s very frustrating to make necessary assumptions to find out things are better. We have to plan conservatively in the assumptions we make.”
To save money, SUCO administrators are considering an academic restructuring plan. The current three dean system will become a two dean system. What is now more than 20 academic departments would be organized into 13 groups, which would share secretarial support.
50 years ago
May 14, 1971
Civil disobedience action is planned for next weekend at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome as a continuation of Washington’s Mayday and some Oneontans are planning to participate in the action which they hope will shut down the base.
Coordinated by the American Servicemen’s Union, an organization of active GI’s who oppose the Indochina War, the demonstration will involve groups from all over New York State.
Plans began with a conference at Utica Tuesday night where representatives were present from Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, New York City, Albany, Syracuse, Utica, Ithaca, Alfred, Oneonta, Binghamton, Corning, and Rome.
Action will begin with a march and rally on Friday, May 15, Armed Forces Day and will conclude on Monday with a “No Business as Usual Day.”
