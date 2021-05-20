Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 21, 1996
ONEONTA — Something’s brewing in Oneonta.
It’s the equivalent of 1 million cups of coffee each week.
B.K. Associates International has been roasting coffee for distribution to restaurants since December of 1991
“We’re Oneonta’s best-kept secret,” said B.K. investor Gene Bettiol.
But the company is spilling the beans now as it moves into the retail market.
The company’s Campfire Blend is now available at Wal-Mart, Bettiol’s Red Barrel stores and some restaurants, such as Neptune Diner, BK Coffee also has a mail order business, and will ship coffee across the country.
50 years ago
May 21, 1971
Gladding Corporation’s electronics operation at Oneonta will move to Endicott during the next two weeks, but the corporation will continue manufacturing at its River Street plant.
The shift will mean some loss of jobs for personnel presently employed by Gladding-Keystone, but should also mean an increase in personnel at the Oneonta plant within a year.
Gladding-Keystone, the electronics division of Gladding Corporation, will be replaced here by Gladding-Delray, a division that manufactures recreational vehicles, J. Gerald Mayer, corporation president, said yesterday. Official change will take place on June 1.
The new operation will manufacture both vehicles as travel trailers, truck campers, and “motor homes,” Mayer said.
