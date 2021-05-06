Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 7, 1996
TOMPKINS — New York City’s watershed is only weeks away from a clear future.
The bedeviled details of the agreement between the city and the upstate watershed communities will probably be ready for public review by June 1, a local participant says.
The long-awaited draft is expected to settle the issue of land acquisition, sewage treatment and economic development in watershed communities.
Perry Shelton, chairman of the Coalition of Watershed Towns and a town council member in Tompkins, said this week’s meetings between coalition attorneys and city officials could result in a final draft of specifics to accompany the agreement in principle reached last fall.
50 years ago
May 7, 1971
Members of the Neighborhood Youth Corps and SUCO’s Community Involvement Association (CIA) are beginning a campaign Saturday with plans of reaching a goal of $100,000 to purchase a residence center in Oneonta for homeless teenagers.
Teen-agers, away from home, who are out of school, out of work, with no income and no place to stay have been found sleeping in abandoned cars, alleys, and in the doorways of downtown businesses.
“The youngsters had no place else to go,” said Mrs. Marian Gould, counselor, at the Neighborhood Youth Corps.
Most of the teen-agers are from broken homes, according to Mrs. Gould. “Either their parents can’t afford to help them out or aren’t interested,” she claimed.
