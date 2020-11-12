Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 13, 1995
Christmas club savings plans have been around for a long time. Your parents or grandparents may have had one.
According to one area bank, there’s once again big interest, no pun intended, in using a club to save for holiday shopping.
Christmas savings customers at the National Bank of Stamford received a total of $320,712.00 in their 1995 accounts, an increase of 33 percent over last year.
“There are more savers and bigger accounts,” said John Cook, bank president. “More people are doing it and they are trying to save more.”
50 years ago
Nov. 13, 1970
The Hartwick College Board of Trustees had approved a proposal that the college purchase a tract of land in West Davenport. Located about eight miles from the campus, the property is the well known local resort, Pine Lake.
Consisting of approximately 300 acres, Pine Lake is divided by a road into two sections, one developed and one undeveloped.
The developed section consists of 150 acres, a small spring fed lake and more than 20 buildings including a main house and two smaller residences.
The remainder of the property is virtually unspoiled and includes both a glacial lake and a mountain stream.
In anticipation of the formal acquisition of the tract in 1971, the Hartwick faculty, staff and students are considering the details of a number of proposals for the academic use of the property.
