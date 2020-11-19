Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 20, 1995
Manufacturers, merchants, tourists and hosts will benefit from improvements to four area roads, thanks to federal designation and funding, an area chamber of commerce official said Sunday.
State routes 12 and 23 are included in the National Highway System Designation Act. Passed Saturday by the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. and under the legislation, work also will be done on Routes 8 and 20.
“Those are major highways for us,” said Tammy Carnrike, president of the Chenango County Chamber of Commerce in Norwich. The designation will help improve roads, which in turn will help improve roads, which in turn will help maintain and attract manufacturers and businesses in the area, she said.
President Bill Clinton is expected to sign the bill, according to a press release issued by Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, R-New Hartford.
50 years ago
nov. 20, 1970
BINGHAMTON — The Eastern Susquehanna Regional Watershed Resources Planning Board Thursday was presented with the initial report of its specialists on the “identifiable needs for water resources development and management” of the Chenango River subbasin.
In the 18-page presentation, accompanied by two maps of specific areas, and a number or tables, James Ayers noted that upstream watersheds in the subbasin are subjected to frequent overland flooding.
These, the report commented are most common in the southern part of Norwich because of ice jams from the confluence of the Canasawacta and the river. Concentrated damage, it noted, also occur at Oxford and Greene, but more than 50 per cent of damage in the entire subbasin lies between Chenango Forks and Binghamton where new development has occurred in the flood plain.
“Areas of major concerns,” the report stated, “are primarily in the middle and lower reaches of the river.”
