Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 27, 1995
Jefferson Central School will have a new athletic field, thanks in part in the local Army National Guard.
Soldiers of Company A 204th Engineer Battalion of the New York State Army National Guard have begun bulldozing dirt adjacent to the existing playing field.
That work and construction jobs at the Del-Chenango Rod and Gun Club in Sidney are two ongoing projects in a revived phase of engineering training at the local company, said First Lt. Carlton Cleveland, and the soldiers are looking for projects in area communities.
The projects could take about six months, he said, and the work provides soldiers with good experiences to learn skills, exercise leadership and solve problems.
50 years ago
Nov. 27, 1970
The Sunday “blue law” controversy is expected to once again come to a head this weekend — on two fronts.
1. Family Bargain Center in the West End Shopping Plaza is reportedly ready to open Sunday, although officials there say the decision has not yet been made.
(If FBC does open, Jamesway will also open, Jamesway manager Samuel Pearlstein said yesterday.)
2. The Retail Merchants Division of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce is ready to press for prosecution of alleged violations of the Sabbath laws observed last Sunday.
The merchants division will meet this morning to discuss its role in the “blue law” controversy, Casimir Zimniewicz, the organization’s president, said yesterday.
