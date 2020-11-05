Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 6, 1995
Oneonta’s Jewish community was shocked by the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on Saturday.
But local members of Temple Beth El remain optimistic that Rabin’s work toward peace will continue.
“They have no place to go but peace,” said Sidney Levine, owner of Oneonta Sales. “The country of Israel has lost a great leader.”
On Sunday morning, Temple Beth El on Chestnut Street in Oneonta had a brief memorial service for Rabin. About 50 people, including Sunday school children, were present.
50 years ago
Nov. 6, 1970
When James H. Harrison walked into The Star office Thursday afternoon he didn’t look dead.
Yet he carried his own death certificate signed 52 years ago, and a weird tale of bureaucratic inefficiency — World War I style.
“James H. Harrison,” the handsomely lettered citation, signed by the U.S. Army’s adjutant general read, “died with honor in the service of his country” on October 3, 1918.
“I’ve chased around quite a bit since then,” said the former Oneontan who will be 78 Monday.
Harrison, who lives an active life in Edmeston and drives into Oneonta almost every week, says the tragic mixup occurred because he was mistaken for another James Harrison in the same division.
