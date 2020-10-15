Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 16, 1995
COBLESKILL — After his college’s near-death experience this spring, President Kenneth Wing moved quickly to make changes.
Dormitories at the State University of New York at Cobleskill were wired for cable television. Classes were offered on Saturdays for the first time. A new lacrosse program is being considered. A consultant was brought on to see how Cobleskill, and other technical schools, could cut costs.
“We’ll be damned if we’re going to be closed,” Wing said, “because we’re an essential part of this state.”
A pugnacious attitude may help. SUNY’s six agriculture and technical schools are fighting for their lives because of a decade of declining enrollment and the state’s effort to save money.
50 years ago
Oct. 16, 1970
Several hundred 4-H Club members from Otsego County will pour into Oneonta tomorrow as guests of The Star at the 23rd annual 4-H Achievement Day.
The event will start at 9 a.m. at The Oneonta Theater under the direction of County Agents Bill Wilson and Miss Virginia Snyder.
Melody Cole of the Welcome 4-H Club will act as master of ceremonies. Lois New will serve as song leader and Nancy New as organist. Marcia Chamberlain will lead the flag salute.
Oneonta Mayor James Lettis will welcome the youths to Oneonta and present the key to the city. Mrs. John New, Otsego County Cooperative Association director for the 4-H Division will make the response.
