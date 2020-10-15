Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain. Low 46F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.