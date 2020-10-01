Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 2, 1995
An Oneonta company already known for its innovative management style and unique products recently added another feather in its cap.
After more than a year of fine tuning every step that goes into the production of mobile medical units, Medical Coaches has become the only company of its kind to attain the prestigious ISO 9001 certification for quality assurance.
Meeting the rigorous certification requirements set out by Lloyd’s Registrar Quality Assurance Ltd. — an international organization with a branch in Hoboken, N.J. — wasn’t easy, but it was an important step for the company, said company President Geoffrey A. Smith.
“Bottom line, we believe having ISO 9001 is going to bring more business to Medical Coaches,” he said. “It’s going to give us a competitive advantage throughout the world.”
50 years ago
Oct. 2, 1970
SIDNEY — The New York Job Development Authority presented a $123,000 check to the Sidney Industrial Improvement Corporation as a second mortgage loan to help Keith Clark Inc. finance construction of a 45,000 square foot building to house its Advertising Specialty Division on the company’s 26-acre site in the Town of Sidney.
The loan closing was held in Sidney. Total project cost is $414,384. The company expects to add 39 workers to its present labor force of 71 by the end of one year in the new facility.
Keith Clark Inc., manufactures desk calendars, diaries, address books and related items in Sidney. Expansion at its present location to meet the growing market for the firm’s products was not possible.
John B. McGuire, manager of the State Commerce Department’s Binghamton office, took an active part in the loan negotiations. Present at the loan closing were: James G. O’Neill, president, Keith Clark Inc.; Thomas J. Mirabito, president, Sidney Improvement Corp.; William A. O’Neill, counsel, New York Job Development Authority; John B. McGuire, Binghamton regional manager, New York State Department of Commerce.
