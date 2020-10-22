Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 23, 1995
SIDNEY — Nearly 1,000 unionized workers at the Amphenol Corp. plant got together Saturday morning to look at a new contract offer, and within three hours arrived at a nearly unanimous decision — to strike.
“As of 12 o’clock (Saturday), Local 1529 went on strike,” said Raymond J. Howland, president of the local lodge of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. “They had a 95-percent rejection of the contract and a 96-percent acceptance of the strike. Solidarity wins again.”
The first strike in 27 years at the area’s largest manufacturer has to do with financial issues such as wages and benefits. But the strikers said one issue rises above all else, especially in a once-struggling company now turning a profit.
“The key issue is, be fair with us,” said Jack Finch of Sidney, a 17-year employee with the maker of ignition products for military and commercial aircraft who was picketing Sunday morning along Union Street. “We just want to be treated equally. They can keep their profits.”
50 years ago
Oct. 23, 1970
DELHI — An overview of the growth and progress at State University Agricultural and Technical College, Delhi, was presented by the College Vice President William R. Kennaugh at the regular meeting of the Delhi Kiwanis Club.
In the area of expanding fiscal commitments, Kennaugh reported at $16.5 million has been spent in construction so far, with $8 million in proposal; $7 million in programming; $17 million in architects’ hands; and $971,000 under construction at the moment.
In a further projection, Kennaugh noted that by 1975, the Delhi College will have a $50 million campus with a $17 million payroll, paying an average salary of $10,000. A breakdown of the personnel spread reveals that for every three students, there is one employee, which means that by 1980, the college will have 1,700 employees.
Referring specially to the Capital Development Program of the State University System, Dean Kennaugh noted that fifteen years ago, 30-36 per cent of high school graduates went on in some form of higher education. He continued that in 1980, 65 per cent of high school graduates will be going on in some form of higher education, and that by the same period, the University of the State of New York will enroll over 650,000 students.
