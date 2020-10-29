Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.