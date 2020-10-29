Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 30, 1995
SIDNEY — Amphenol Corp. workers ended their week-long strike Saturday by voting in favor of a revised three-year contract.
The workers approved the new contract by a vote of 762-207, with three votes voided. On Oct. 21, 95 percent of nearly 1,000 unionized workers voted to reject a proposed contract and 96 percent voted to strike.
Raymond J. Howland, president of Local 1529 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it appeared the end of the strike was near when company officials came back to the table Thursday to continue negotiations.
“The air in the negotiations was a lot better,” Howland said. “We ironed out a lot. They gave on the pensions, they straightened out the language on the productivity payout, got all the payout rates within the three-year contract, straightened out the language for layoff and recall for the new employees, and insurance when you get laid off won’t be a two-tier system. We are all treated equally.”
50 years ago
Oct. 30, 1970
Two Oneonta dress firms aren’t making very many dresses these days.
But they are kept busy with orders for new pant suits.
Officials at Oneonta Dress Company and Richards Dress Company say jumpsuits and pant suits are the “in” styles for women — and they have the production figures to prove it.
Joseph Creighton, Oneonta secretary-treasurer, says the two styles make up about 93 per cent of the firm’s output.
Richards Dress manager, Mrs. Helen McMaken, says “the two styles represent 90 per cent of our products.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.