Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 9, 1995
Most members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives favor the idea of closing bars earlier, but tavern owners and the Oneonta police chief doubt it would have the positive effect officials are hoping for.
“The bottom line is it just won’t work,” said Dan Alfano, owner of Kitty Gordon’s on Oneonta’s Main Street and spokesman for the local tavern association. “It just won’t do what they want it to do.”
Nine of 14 representatives said a suggestion by former Oneonta Mayor James Lettis to close all bars by 1 a.m. has merit, but several said they would support the shorter hours only if neighboring counties did the same.
Closing the bars earlier than the current 2 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends has been recommended before, but Lettis resurrected the idea after a number of serious brawls erupted in the Oneonta bar district this fall.
50 years ago
Oct. 9, 1970
The cry of “on to Mars” issued by politicians and press alike as soon as Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon is irresponsible, according to John H. Glenn, America’s first man in orbit.
“I don’t believe we should think about going to Mars right away,” said Glenn at a press conference Thursday afternoon on the State University campus where he was to speak Thursday evening.
“The idea of going to Mars as soon as we got to the moon is not what the space program is about,” Glenn said.
“The main part of the space program is to be able to conduct thousands of research projects scientists have wanted to do.”
