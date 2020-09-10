Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 11, 1995
Businessman, environmentalist, garbage man. These words describe Duane Matthews of Oneonta, who is shifting into semi-retirement — if he can stop getting up at 5:30 a.m.
Matthews has sold his Vet’s Sanitation trash hauling business. He still owns New York Environmental Services Corp., a company that disposes of medical waste, and goes to work about 8 a.m.
But a 50-year habit of early rising is hard to break and not having to get the trucks rolling is a “let down.”
“You always know you had to go, go, go,” Matthews said.
On 1946, Matthews started his garbage hauling business with $5,000 in credit, available to veterans after World War II. In those years, “Vet’s” was often used in the names of new businesses started by veterans he said.
50 years ago
Sept. 11, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — Five Head Start centers in Otsego County including the new one in Cooperstown with a full enrollment of three and four-year-olds from low income families will be in full operation Monday morning, September 14.
According to Mrs. Esther C. Fink, Otsego County Head Start director, one half of the children enrolled in each center had their first session on Thursday, while the other half is meeting today. This is to help the youngsters in becoming acquainted with each other while in small groups and getting used to new surroundings, it was explained.
Head Start is one of several programs operated by Opportunities for Otsego Inc., the County Community Action Agency.
The Head Start staff for 1970-71 includes, in addition to Mrs. Fink, three nurse-social workers: Helen Barthelmes, Elizabeth Daly and Nancy Erway. Also Sara Wentz, volunteer coordinator and Roslyn L. Merwyn, program assistant.
