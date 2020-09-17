Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 18, 1995
Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clifford Crouch gained the nomination of local Republicans Saturday for the 122nd District state Assembly seat.
Reached by telephone Sunday night, Crouch, of Bainbridge, said he was pleased to get the bid. “I knew I’d been termed a frontrunner, but didn’t take it for granted,” Crouch said.
A Nov. 7 special election will be held to fill the vacancy created by former Assemblyman Clarence “Rapp” Rappleyea, who stepped down in August to head the New York Power Authority.
Crouch’s endorsement knocked out two other hopefuls, Bob Bishop of Delaware County and Peter Schultz of Norwich.
50 years ago
Sept. 18, 1970
Assemblyman Donald Mitchell and Mayor James F. Lettis will be two of the dignitaries on hand at noon today when the Oneonta Star Home Show opens its doors.
Also there will be George Tyler, executive manager of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce, Robert Bookhout, president of the Chamber, Casimir Zimniewicz, president of the Retail Merchants Division of the Chamber, Father John Caldara, James Ottaway Sr., vice-president of Ottaway Newspapers Inc. and Elton Hall, vice-president of Ottaway Newspapers Inc.
Donald J. Clifford, publisher and general manager of The Star will be on hand to introduce the visiting dignitaries.
The show will run from noon today until 9 p.m., noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m., Sunday.
Forty-four area businesses will have exhibits will have exhibits in the show which will be held at the National Guard Armory and the Junior High School parking lot.
