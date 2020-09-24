Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 25, 1995
William K. “Bill” Davis of Oneonta is one of three outstanding alumni to be honored by the Hartwick College Alumni Association during the college’s reunion celebration dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Dewar Campus Center Agora.
A 1949 Hartwick graduate, Davis is president of Country Club Chevrolet and chief executive officer of Otsego Automotive in Oneonta. He will be presented with an award for meritorious service.
Two other alumni will also be honored during the evening. William A. Hawthorne, a 1965 graduate who opened a private security firm in Wayland, Mass. after completing a 21-year career as a federal agent with the Secret Service, will receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Richard H. McCoy, a 1992 Hartwick graduate who now works in Washington, D.C. as a management analyst with the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, will be named Hartwick’s Outstanding Young Alumnus.
Davis has been in the automotive business for more than 46 years. He became a co-owner of a Ford/Mercury dealership in Walton in the mid-1950s and the business expanded in 1960 when Davis and his partners opened a Chrysler/Plymouth dealership on Oneida Street in Oneonta.
50 years ago
Sept. 25, 1970
Several area elementary school systems have been asked to “think very seriously” about setting up a school-to-school relationship with six similar systems in Italy.
The request was made Thursday by John Wilcox during a two-day conference with school district officials from Otsego, Delaware, Greene, Chenango and Schoharie counties, all members of the Catskill Area School Study Council.
Wilcox is an executive secretary of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), and a former Oneonta State faculty member.
“The purpose of setting up these relationships is to allow American students the opportunity to become as thoroughly acquainted as possible with the students and cultures of other countries,” he said.
