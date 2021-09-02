Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 3, 1996
ONEONTA — State University College at Oneonta officials want the local college to be a “SUNY college of choice, not just another SUNY college,” the new admissions director told College Council members Friday.
Roger Sullivan said admissions staff is working on combining activities, advertisements and communications elements into a marketing plan that will attract smart students sooner, re-establish ties with local guidance counselors and increase the personal responses that reach prospective students.
“We’re not just salespeople — we have a partnership in the educational process,” said Sullivan, who joined SUCO this summer. The staff also is working on an “early decision” program for students who in October or November will commit to attending SUCO. SUNY schools don’t typically use an early decision process but SUCO could offer incentives tied to preferred housing and registration.
Of 64 SUNY units, 13 are arts and science colleges, including SUCO.
50 years ago
Sept. 3, 1971
The New York Yankees have announced they intend to renew their working agreement with the Oneonta Athletic Corp. which operates the Yankees club in the New York-Penn League.
This welcome news ends a period of doubt as to whether the New York club — in the midst of an extended economy drive — would come back to Oneonta for another season.
Albert S. Nader, president of the Oneonta Athletic Corp. told The Star yesterday he had been informed through co-farm directors Clyde Kluttz and George Pfister that the official decision in Oneonta’s favor had been made and that the O-Yanks, who will be cast in the role of defending champion, would be back here in 1972.
Original word had come from Lee MacPhail, general manager of the New York club, earlier in the week that the Yankees intended to return here but official release was to come from the farm directors who were out of town until yesterday.
