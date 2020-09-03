Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 2, 1995
The state Department of Transportation overrode an administrative law judge and gave Otsego County permanent operating authority for Gus the Bus.
The buses, also known as Otsego Express, have been running since November 1994. The county was given state money several years ago to see if there was a need for a rural transportation system. After a three-year study, county officials found there was a need and put the wheels in motion for Gus the Bus.
Last spring, an administrative law judge ruled there was no need to subsidize the busing, but the DOT reversed the judge’s decision and last week finalized its approval for the service.
Michael Fleischer, a spokesman for the DOT, said the county had to make some modifications to receive its permanent license. “The department deemed this service was indeed needed,” Fleischer said. County officials were asked to better coordinate the service by adjusting schedules and routes, he said.
50 years ago
Sept. 2, 1970
The Common Council last night authorized expenditure of up to $8,375 for construction of a municipal bandstand-pavilion in the upper level of Wilber Park near the high school parking lot.
The Council approved a low bid of $7,175 from Ralph J. Morley Building Contractors of Oneonta for construction of the structure. Only other bidder was Neil R. Nielsen of Oneonta, who submitted an $8,953 proposal.
Clarence Johnston of Oneonta was awarded a $950 contract for electrical work connected with the bandstand-pavilion. Up to $250 was appropriated to pay Morley for bandstand designs and specifications.
Before approving the permanent structure, the Council heard a letter from Dr. Charles Burnsworth, chairman of the Oneonta State music department, who urged it purchase a portable structure.
Mayor James F. Lettis said such a structure would not meet state requirements. The state has approved a $5,250 grant for the bandstand.
