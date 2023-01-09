Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 10, 1998
ONEONTA — A new course at the State University College at Oneonta takes advantage of the growing technology available on the Internet.
The one-credit, five-week Introduction to Investing and the Stock Market course is the brainchild of SUCO economics professors Michael Matukonis and John Clow.
Many classes use the Internet to offer a course outline or as a way to assign homework, said Matukonis. However, this course is taught entirely on the Internet. “Everything is right there online,” said Matukonis, who has been teaching finance and management at SUCO for 18 years.
The course covers the basic topics involved with personal finance and investing including a stock market simulation game. The course’s web page provides links to more than 50 other sites.
Jan. 10, 1973
ALBANY — Freshman Senator Edwyn E. Mason, R, C-Hobart, who as an Assemblyman lost a cherished committee chairman post in a fight with Gov. Rockefeller, may be in line for a job as second in command of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Because Mason is serving his first year in the Senate, he was passed over last week when the Senate’s new Majority Leader Warren M. Anderson, R-Binghamton, cut back the number of committees from 36 to 24 and appointed their chairmen, meaning that only Republicans with tenure in the Senate got the valuable chairmanship posts.
Mason had served in the Assembly for 20 years and was chairman of the Agriculture Committee until 1971 when he was dumped after a fight with the House’s leadership over passage of Rockefeller’s budget. Despite his seniority in the lower house, Mason can’t transfer his tenure there to the Senate, and, like all other freshmen senators, didn’t get appointed to head up any committees.
However, a spokesman for Anderson said Tuesday the Majority Leader is considering the possibility of creating a new vice chairmanship job for Republicans and Mason would be “a likely” choice for the new post in the Agriculture Committee.
