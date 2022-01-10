Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 11, 1997
SIDNEY — Changes at The Hospital and reasons for them were the topic of a talk at Sidney Rotary Cub’s lunch meeting Friday at Pietro’s Restaurant.
Dr. William Streck, Bassett Healthcare’s president and chief executive officer, spoke about the new agreement between Bassett and The Hospital in Sidney. Afterward, both he and Russell Test, chief executive officer at The Hospital, answered questions.
Streck began by giving a thumbnail sketch of Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown, from its founding in the 1920s to becoming a teaching hospital in the 1940s and into the present. He noted that the Bassett system contains 170 physicians and 19 regional sites, extending from Gloversville and Cobleskill to Walton and Stamford.
He stressed to the audience of 70 that the new relationship with The Hospital is not a corporate one, but a way for the two facilities to survive as institutions and save money by combining resources.
50 years ago
Jan. 11, 1972
The first “Meals on Wheels” to be distributed in Oneonta went out to six subscribers Monday in time for the noon meal.
Three sets of two volunteers — a driver and another person — from the First United Methodist Church picked up the meals at Fox Hospital and delivered them. One diabetic diet and one low sodium diet were included in the six.
The hot meal consisted of meat, potato, salad, milk and dessert. The cold meal was a ham and cheese on rye sandwich, milk and dessert.
Mrs. Hazel Read, president of Church Women United, is project chairman. Coordinator is Mrs. Donald Gibbs. Mrs. Mary Hulbert — represents the Fox Hospital Women’s Guild, co-sponsor of the project.
