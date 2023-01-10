Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 11, 1973
ALBANY — Because the state was caught unprepared for Hurricane Agnes last summer, the 10-county regional Civil Defense Center in Oneonta, which along with five other centers around the state were closed in 1971 when the legislature chopped their funds out of the budget, may be reopened this year.
Although, state officials here emphasize that reopening the 6 centers is “in high speculation” because it will depend on both Gov. Rockefeller recommending they be reactivated and the Legislature ratifying his request, they indicate there is substantial pressure to make the centers operational again.
The 10-county center at Oneonta cost nearly a half million dollars to build.
It is located, mostly underground, on the grounds of Homer Folks Hospital.
The center served Otsego, Delaware, Broome, Chenango, Albany, Columbia, Greene, Schoharie, Renssealaer, and Schenectady counties.
The Department of Transportation (DOT), the parent agency of the state’s office of Natural Disaster and Civil Defense, made a study in September of how the State could be better prepared to cope with future disasters such as Hurricane Agnes.
The study, which is highly secret, reportedly recommends “increasing the field staff” of Natural Disaster and Civil Defense and the office’s high level officials hope that the Governor will ask for the 6 centers to be reopened. “It’s a high priority item for us,” said one Civil Defense official.
Several observers, including some on the inside of the state government, predict that 1973 will be “a very good year” for the office of Natural Disaster and Civil Defense because there is more money for the legislature to play with this year when it considers the Governor’s budget requests and because the state was caught with almost no Civil Defense workers when the hurricane struck last spring.
