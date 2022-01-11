Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 12, 1972
The Common Council will probably be asked Tuesday to undertake an extensive updating of the city’s eight-year-old Master Plan.
The project, which won the Capital Budget and Planning Commission’s backing yesterday, will take two years and cost city taxpayers approximately $2,200.
The city’s share represents one-eighth of the total cost, with the federal government picking up three-quarters of the cost and the state paying the remaining one-eighth.
Richard Orman, a representative of Crandell Associates of Endicott, reviewed the scope of the program with the Capital Budget and Planning Commission. The city has retained Crandell Associates to do the proposed studies and long-range planning work.
The Town of Oneonta planning firm has also retained Crandell Associates to do a similar updating there.
Since state funds are scarce, Orman said, New York officials have requested that the study be done in two one-year phases. Total costs of the two-year study is approximately $17,000. (In the Town, the two-year study will cost about $14,000).
Orman said the prime section of “Phase 1” will be two comprehensive surveys of residents and students.
Orman said 350 households will be contacted “to gather basic information on housing needs, social problems, and citizen attitudes toward community facilities, utilities, transportation, and other relevant issues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.