Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 12, 1998
As assistant chief of the Margaretville Fire Department, Gene Rosa has seen his share of disasters.
But that didn’t prepare him for the devastation he saw in northern New York over the weekend.
“I bet I saw 1,000 electric light poles knocked in half from the ice between Watertown and Canton,” Rosa said. “I’ve seen disasters before, but never over such a wide area.”
Rosa was among many local volunteers who responded to a statewide call for emergency help to the five-county area struck most severely by last week’s ice storm. President Bill Clinton proclaimed the five-county area — which includes Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Essex counties — a major disaster area, making it eligible for federal aid.
In four-wheel trucks packed full of emergency generators, pumps and chainsaws, the firefighters went north to provide what help they could.
Jan. 12, 1973
Three Oneonta youths received the surprise of their life — and lifetime souvenirs — yesterday when they got invitations to the inauguration of President Nixon and Vice-President Agnew. And the man who recommended the three, Ron Whalen, plans to attend the inauguration activities.
Bill Clapp, 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Clapp of 18 Academy St.; Chris Wood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Wood of 3 Central Ave.; and Cameron Allison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Asa Allison, Jr. of 376 Main St. were each invited to attend the inaugural ceremonies of the President and Vice-President next weekend in Washington.
Cameron may attend the ceremonies, if he recovers from a stomach flu and they can get their reservations. Mrs. Allison said there is a 50-50 chance Cameron and his father will attend.
But neither Bill nor Chris plan to attend, although both would like to very much.
But even getting the invitation is quite a thrill. All three were very surprised at the invitations. And all have plans to save the invitations as mementos.
