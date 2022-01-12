Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 13, 1997
DAVENPORT — The silhouette of Charlotte Valley Central School’s addition has risen and officials hope students will be using the building this autumn.
The $1.7 million expansion will include three science classrooms, storage space for computers and science equipment and an elevator to make the school’s second floor accessible to people with disabilities.
The expansion and renovation will give students more space and better facilities for learning, said David R. Whipple, school superintendent.
Progress on the 8,200-square-foot addition has been good, Whipple said, and crews now are working to enclose the building frame.
He said the project had been delayed in getting required approvals from the state Department of Education but officials still are aiming to complete work by the end of September.
50 years ago
Jan. 13, 1972
SIDNEY — The site for the new 30 bed extended care unit at The Hospital, Sidney is being cleared for immediate construction of the facility.
W.H. Lane Inc. of Binghamton, general contractor for the project, was on the scene early Wednesday morning. Hospital officials hoping for an open winter anticipate that the job will progress rapidly.
Administrative tie-ups as the project went through governmental channels delayed the hospital expansion program during the past year.
George Nuffer, the new hospital administrator, said the completion date at this time is estimated to be late spring of 1973.
