Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 13, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — Hugh Henderson knows he’ll hear it again tonight: Let’s just get out of MOSA.
“And I think the explanation will get reiterated again (Wednesday) night,” said Henderson, R-Oneonta, chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives’ Solid Waste Committee. His committee will have a special meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. with all representatives present, at the Otsego County Courthouse.
“You just cannot walk away from the contract,” Henderson said. “Until you get the agreement from the other two counties, you’ve got to be a player.”
But Dick Thompson, D-Milford, says the peoples’ feelings override the county’s legal obligations.
“Even though (officials) say it can’t be done, you’ve got to go along with what the people say,” Thompson said.
Jan. 13, 1973
MARGARETVILLE — A group of Margaretville area residents, furious over the planned closing of the maternity ward of Memorial Hospital, will meet with Dr. Daniel P. McMahon, regional director of the State Department of Health, on Wednesday.
And if they don’t receive satisfaction from that meeting, the residents may picket the health department offices, and or the hospital.
Recommendations by the state department apparently had a strong influence on the decisions of the hospital board of directors to close the two-bed obstetrics unit at Memorial.
The board voted to close the facility, located on the second floor of the hospital. In its place, a cardiac unit will be established, though hospital officials insist there was no connection between the decision to close the maternity ward and the opening of the cardiac unit.
