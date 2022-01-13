Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 14, 1997
DELHI — A 10-month state investigation into allegations that Delaware County Sheriff Paul Peterson sexually harassed four female employees of his department has reportedly found “no clear, convincing evidence” of wrongdoing by the sheriff.
“A special prosecutor will not be appointed and the state will take no further action in this matter,” wrote Paul Sheetman, director of the state Division of Corrections, in a letter to Peterson following his receipt of the 59-page report by the State Commission of Investigation.
That report, however, has not been made public.
“I am not a pervert,” declared Peterson Monday at a press conference. He said he intends to serve out the remaining two years of his third term in office before he retires in 1998.
50 years ago
Jan. 14, 1972
When Katherine Smith Cicchene closes the door of her Star Restaurant at 1 p.m. tomorrow, it will be for the last time.
Shutting down the 99 Chestnut St. restaurant means the end of an era.
Over the past couple of decades the modest looking white structure across from The Star building has endeared itself to a wide range of clientele.
This has been especially true during the past eight years, largely because of a fine woman (and good cook) who now plans to “take it easy” for awhile.
