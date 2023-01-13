Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 14, 1998
ONEONTA — A business trio wants to open a bar/restaurant off Fonda Avenue in Oneonta by the railroad yard.
The proposed Handlebar Saloon and Supper Club would offer a western style menu with entertainment ranging from comedians to country and western, jazz, blues and rock musicians, said Karolyn White of Gilbertsville, a partner in the venture.
Plans are before the Oneonta Planning Commission, which has set a public hearing in Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St., for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.
The proposed 6,000 square-foot building would have a dining section and bar with a stage, according to plans submitted to the city. The building, with occupancy for 670 people, would be located off Chestnut Street at the intersection of Fonda Avenue and Roundhouse Road in the River Corp. industrial business park.
Plans call for a pole-construction building with wood siding and 92 parking spaces. Inside, a bar would divide the dinner and saloon sections.
White said she, Harold Jenkins of Norwich and Rex Miller, also of Norwich, will be partners, and they are interested in opening as soon as possible.
The Planning Commission must approve site plans for the project to move forward. Commission Chairman Robert Hobkirk said a public hearing isn’t required but commissioners thought the project significant enough to schedule one.
“We will take into account what we hear,” Hobkirk said. After the hearing, commissioners will discuss the project and are likely to vote on the site plans, he said. The project could be approved with or without modification, or disapproved.
