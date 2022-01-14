Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 15, 1997
ONEONTA — An informal poll of city school board members, demanded by audience members of Tuesday night’s board meeting, revealed that a majority of board members would not extend the current superintendent’s contract.
Martha Stayton ran the meeting as board president, following an informal stay granted by the four board members who voted to remove her as president — Huemac Garcia, Robert Squires, Vice President Molly Swain, and Judith Sweet — at a Jan. 8 meeting. Stayton is in the process of filing a formal stay with the state education commissioner.
During the audience participation portion of the meeting, Jeff Goldfarb said he felt Superintendent Hans Dellith, who has previously indicated that he did not want his contract renewed when it expires in June, is no longer a credible candidate. Goldfarb asked for a poll of board members on their opinion.
Throughout the meeting, members of the 250-plus crowd shouted their displeasure with the board and cheered other audience members on, often prompting Stayton to pound a gavel and call for order in the room.
50 years ago
Jan. 15, 1972
One of the greatest innovations of the era of railroading is approaching an end as track officials plan the eventual demolition of the “Hump,” a simple railroaders device that permitted the making up of trains by use of the force of gravity.
In Oneonta, where the “Hump” was born during the heyday of railroading, it hasn’t been used for some time, having been discontinued when the attached scales were deemed unsafe.
But the hump — an elevation of ground that graded down to the junction of a number of parallel sidings all controlled from switches — stood, a monument to the day when Oneonta was a railroad capital.
Now it is doomed, Delaware and Hudson officials say, to eventually be leveled as the right-of-way for a new straight track that will permit the movement of cars now stalled on five sidings.
