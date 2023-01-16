Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 17, 1998
NEW YORK — Sam Nader is one person that New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner admires.
That’s good news for Oneonta. That’s terrific news for area minor league baseball fans.
Without that admiration, the Oneonta Yankees, the short season New York-Penn league affiliate of the Yankees, might have been out of this city long ago.
Some new rumors about the O-Yanks came out in Friday’s edition of the New York Daily News. The Yankees are looking at the possibility of bringing a minor league team to Staten Island. The O-Yanks were brought into that discussion.
However, the Daily News article states that Steinbrenner said Thursday that he would not do anything to damage the good relationship that he and Nader have had over the years.
Jan. 17, 1973
After weathering their third flood this year, residents of Webb Island approached the Common Council Tuesday night to see what the city could do about their problem.
Steve Paparteys and Kremer Hann, victims of a flood on New Year’s Eve, told the council of the flooding that has wrecked their home’s foundations, eroded fill from the property and placed them in dangerous situations.
They blamed the condition on the work being done on the millrace and Oneonta Creek which backs up and floods the island after a snow and rain storm.
City Engineer John Buck explained that the present condition of the area is a temporary one and said when the improvements are completed the system will be better than ever.
