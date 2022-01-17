Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 18, 1997
ONEONTA — Hans W. Dellith, controversial superintendent of the Oneonta City School District, has accepted a job as school chief of Pawtucket schools, officials with the Rhode Island district said Friday.
News of a pending departure was a surprise to Oneonta Board of Education members reached Friday. Dellith didn’t return calls to his office or his home.
Dellith will be working for a school district about four times the size of Oneonta (9,500 students compared to 2,300) for about the same salary, $86,000.
The Oneonta community has been divided over Dellith’s leadership, which has created discord within the district. He has been praised for dedication to children and their education and criticized for abrasiveness and lack of communication with the public. Residents have presented the school board with opposing petitions asking that Dellith’s contract be extended and that a search for a new superintendent continue.
50 years ago
Jan. 18, 1972
A special committee will soon be appointed to investigate the possibility of building a civic-cultural center in Oneonta.
Mayor James Lettis said he would appoint the committee, made up of representatives from all phases of community life, after he and the Common Council met with representatives of the Upper Catskill Community Center of the Arts last night.
Dr. Charles Hunt, honorary president of the arts council, proposed such a center several months ago, and called for use of the $200,000 Walter Ford bequest to the city to help finance it.
Dr. Hunt and Charles Burnsworth, a member of the arts council’s executive board, presented the proposal to aldermen.
