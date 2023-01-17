Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 18, 1973
As the Oneonta spur of the Susquehanna Expressway moves toward completion building and planning for enterprises associated with the highway has started along the South Side.
A $1.9 million Holiday Inn is presently under construction on Route 23 near the Grand Street interchange.
The complex will have a banquet facility for 550 people and 122 motel rooms. A railroad motif is planned for the décor in keeping with one of Oneonta’s strongest traditions. A summer opening is planned for the complex.
In the planning stage for the South Side is a Howard Johnson’s Motor Inn, a Mobil Gas station and a shopping center.
The land for the motor inn and gas station has already been purchased and construction is planned for the summer or late fall.
Howard Johnson’s will decide during the summer when it wants to build but plans are to time the opening of the facility with the completion of I-88. Plans call for the construction of a banquet facility, restaurant, cocktail lounge and motel rooms at a location just east of the Grand Street interchange.
Next to the motor inn will be the gas station.
Still in the talking stages is a shopping center.
