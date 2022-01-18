Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 19, 1972
DELHI — A new teaching method at the eighth grade level has been adopted at Delaware Academy and Central School here.
For the past few years at Delaware Academy, the “inquiry” method of instruction has been used for eighth grade United States History. The inquiry approach to learning is fairly new to the students who up until now have been subjected to the traditional syndrome of “lecture,” “memorization,” etc.
Inquiry instruction is based on the belief that the students retain more when they inquire, and their learning is directly proportional to the extent of their inquiry. The first step toward using this teaching method is to encourage the students’ curiosity. Once this has been aroused, it becomes easier to solve the problem of relevancy.
All historical work is centered around inquiry. When using inquiry instruction, the student is encouraged to study history operationally by thinking and acting through historical problems. As a result, the process of uncovering the relevancies of historical data is actually experienced. History is a way of thinking, and a way of understanding society and social change; it is not a lot of data to be memorized.
Certain situations have arisen with the attempt to use inquiry instruction in eighth grade social studies. One of these situations is that students are having some difficulty adapting to this approach to learning and are experiencing some problems in handling the responsibilities this type of education requires.
The act of learning is largely the student’s responsibility and cannot be done for the student by the teacher. A particular type of homework sometimes referred to as a “contract” requires that the student assume the task of recognizing a problem, formulating a hypothesis, gathering data, analyzing data and evaluating the hypothesis with respect to the data. The teacher’s role is to help the student handle the materials, not to provide them with answers.
Particular types of materials are necessary in order to make inquiry education effective. Delaware Academy has an ever-improving resource center, but it lacks the space which is needed to make this totally effective for students. Audio-visual materials are not easily accessible and student use of audio-visual equipment is limited because of inadequate space.
This teaching method has been used successfully in many schools throughout the nation, and can be made to work in the DA school system. It offers real possibilities for solving the problem of relevancy in history and other academic areas.
