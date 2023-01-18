Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 19, 1998
MARGARETVILLE — The Binnekill stream put Lilly Piacquadio through 18 months of torment. But it couldn’t keep her from rebuilding the diner the raging waters tore from its mooring the night of Jan. 19, 1996.
Piacquadio’s Bun ‘N Cone restaurant was destroyed in the flood that wiped out nine other businesses on Bridge Street in the village of Margaretville. When she finally opened the doors on a new and improved eatery a year and a half after the disaster, all but one of the devastated businesses had re-opened.
Across the street from the diner, parked cars fill a vacant lot where the Quickway gas station used to be. The Mirabito Fuel Group, which owns the property, has thus far not submitted plans to rebuild according to the Middletown code enforcement officer.
There have been rumors that McDonald’s or some other fast food emporium was to locate there, but Piacquadio’s not worried. The new Bun ‘N Cone now offers dinners and has gotten approval for a beer and wine license.
Jan. 19, 1973
SIDNEY — The 30 bed addition to The Hospital now under construction is due for completion in May and hopefully open for patient use by June, according to Edwin B. Watson, chairman of the executive Committee of the Hospital Board of Managers who noted that the addition would provide needed long term care facilities and specialized services important in the hospital’s efforts to meet the medical requirements of area residents.
Watson said the new $1.7 million expansion program being carried on in the hospital would “have no effect on local town taxes.” He explained that monies for the expansion program include $600,000 in gifts donated by area residents during a recent campaign, $378,000 in Hill Burton Grants, and $75,000 set aside by the hospital. The remaining funds will come from hospital revenues.
During a tour of the building, which is structurally complete now, Watson said the new wing would not only make it possible to offer rehabilitative care but provide additional space for specialized facilities such as inhalation therapy and physical therapy including hydrotherapy. At this time the hospital employs a physical therapist on a part time basis. Mrs. Betty Ebert, Director of Nursing, said they hope to implement a nurses aide program aimed at training aides specifically for carrying out restorative treatments that will be needed by patients in this unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.