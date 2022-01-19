Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 20, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett researchers’ study linking fruit juice to shortness and obesity in children was released last Monday in Chicago.
Preschoolers who drank more than 12 ounces of fruit juice a day tended to be shorter or fatter than other children, according to the authors.
“Until other studies prove otherwise, it seems prudent for parents and caretakers to limit young children’s consumption of fruit juice to less than 12 fluid ounces a day,” the researchers said in the January issue of Pediatrics, published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
No single kind of juice was implicated in the study of 168 healthy preschoolers — 94 2-year-olds and 74 5-year-olds — recruited in Schoharie County.
50 years ago
Jan. 20, 1972
ALBANY — The State University Wednesday indefinitely suspended 15.8 million dollars in construction projects planned for its campus at Oneonta.
It also froze $9.62 million in planned construction at Delhi and $1.34 million at Cobleskill.
At Oneonta, four of the eight projects frozen have already cost the University $442,000 in planning. The other four had not entered the planning stage.
In addition, the appropriation for one building already under construction — the $2.2 million combination library-classroom building — was trimmed by $584,000. A university spokesman said a revision to plans will probably be made to cut corners.
