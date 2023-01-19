Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 20, 1998
WEST WINFIELD — Communities and residents along 19½ miles of abandoned railroad right-of-way will get a chance next week to tell what they want done with the land.
The state Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Mount Markham High School in West Winfield.
The state is considering acquiring and developing multi-use recreational trails along the entire stretch from Richfield Springs to Bridgewater. The land would be purchased from Central New York Railroad, a subsidiary of Cooperstown-based Delaware-Otsego Corp.
State transportation officials say they need to give the rail company “good faith” indications of its intentions by March 10.
Jan. 20, 1973
Less than 50 persons were on hand Friday to hear four speakers advocate the immediate signing of a cease fire and an end to the war in Vietnam.
Speaking at a rally at the corner of Chestnut and Main Streets Friday afternoon were a World War I veteran involved in anti-war activities, and a member of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War, who outlined plans for the Washington, D.C. end-the-war demonstration today.
Following the rally, which started nearly an hour late and lasted some 50 minutes, about 20 of the rally crowd protested the war in front of the Armed Forces recruiting offices on Dietz Street.
This was the same scene where 14 protesters were arrested during a similar demonstration, last spring.

