Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 21, 1997
The week without a sales tax is a hit with shoppers such as Lorelei Lancaster of Oneonta.
“It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” Lancaster said Monday after her third straight day of buying new clothes for herself and her 12-year-old daughter, Ashlie.
“The buys are just incredible.”
In an experiment, the state of New York has suspended its 4-percent sales tax on clothing and shoe purchases this week. All local counties have dumped their own sales taxes for the week, meaning shoppers are paying up to 7-percent less when they buy clothes and footwear.
Coupled with winter clearance discounts, the first three days of the no-sales-tax week have created an unusual January boon to retailers as shoppers hit the malls and downtowns for some post-holiday bargain hunting.
50 years ago
Jan. 21, 1972
MASONVILLE — The Western Delaware Area Occupational Center will expand its opportunities to include an Adult Education Program.
BOCES officials said, “This adult education program is another effort of the BOCES in this area to continually expand services to the public.”
Ten proposed courses including Home Owners Carpentry; Masonry; Beginning Welding (electric arc and acetylene); Tractor Tune-up and Owner Maintenance; Small Gas Engine Repair and Maintenance; Automotive Tune-up; Industrial Drafting (blueprint reading and precision measurement); Resource Management (soil and water, woodlands, wildlife, air); Young Farmer Program; and Nurse’s Aid Training will be taught if there is sufficient interest.
All courses will be open to anyone 18 years of age or older who is not currently enrolled in high school. Most of the courses will be taught at the new facility at Trout Creek, with the possible exception of the Nurses Aid Training Course and the Young Farmer Program.
