Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 21, 1998
ONEONTA — Otsego County has its links to baseball and soccer. Now it wants hockey.
Local supporters hope to pair their interest with the National Hockey League’s desire to develop a grassroots interest to hockey.
Town of Oneonta Councilwoman A. Marie Lusins is leading a drive to bring an NHL-sponsored hockey rink to the area, and is rallying local businesses and institutions behind the cause. She plans to submit a proposal to the league within the next three weeks.
“What we want to do is we really want to overwhelm them,” Lusins said, noting that NHL officials have told organizers they receive about 100 inquiries a week from communities seeking an NHL-sanctioned rink. “We want to market Oneonta and the surrounding 30-to-60 mile area to say, ‘This is what we want and this is what’s missing in the community.”
Organizers are looking at three possible sites for a rink. One is the former Jamesway Plaza on state Route 7 on Oneonta’s East End, a site owned by Emmons Farms Corp. Two sites are owned by developer Eugene A. Bettiol Sr. off state Route 205 near the Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta’s West End.
Both sites are near Interstate 88, and Lusins said the NHL would want the rink to be near a major access road.
The NHL, trying to make an impression in the United States by expanding its number of teams in recent years, is also trying to build interest in hockey on the grassroots level by operating rinks in smaller communities. According to the NHL, the league’s first rink was awarded last September to Bertrand, Mich. Bertrand is a town of 5,500 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.