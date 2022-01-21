Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 22, 1997
ALBANY — With the simultaneous strokes of a dozen pens, the groundbreaking New York City Watershed Memorandum of Agreement was formalized in Albany Tuesday.
As Gov. Pataki, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a host of upstate officials etched their John Hancocks on the 1,500-page document, federal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Jeanne Fox added hers to the city’s long-sought filtration waiver, the dangling carrot that has been the subject of dispute and negotiation for more than six years.
In exchange for not having to build a multi-billion dollar plant to filter its water, the city has agreed to spend $1.2 billion on land acquisition, infrastructure improvements, environmental programs, payments to upstate municipalities, and economic development initiatives in the watershed.
A good chunk of that money — $15 million or more — is due to the coffers of the newly formed Catskill Watershed Corp. by April 21. “I don’t see any problem meeting the April deadline,” said Joel Miele, commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection. “That money is in the city’s budget as we speak. It will be available immediately.”
50 years ago
Jan. 22, 1972
It looks like Mayor James F. Lettis will have to take on the additional duties of Urban Renewal Agency chairman — at least for a few months.
That was Lettis’ own summary of the situation yesterday after he revealed that John Higgins has turned down his request to become the Agency chairman.
Lettis has been searching for a new chairman since Richard T. Applebaugh stepped down as of December 31.
“I just don’t feel I have the time to undertake the position,” Higgins said yesterday.
Higgins, principal of Valleyview School, became an agency member seven months ago. He is a former Sixth Ward alderman and has been active on city commissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.