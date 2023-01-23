Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 24, 1998
The cloud over President Bill Clinton needs to be cleared by Tuesday, when he is scheduled to give the State of the Union address, a local congressman said Friday.
U.S. Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, R-New Hartford, said it’s inappropriate and too early to comment on rumors surrounding the president.
Clinton has been accused of having an affair with a young intern, Monica Lewinsky, and then urging her to lie about it. Clinton said the allegations are untrue. In Washington on Friday, the president urged his cabinet members to concentrate on their jobs, as aides worried about when the president would address the allegations.
Boehlert said he hopes the allegations aren’t true. Clinton is handicapped anyway because he is a lame duck president, Boehlert said, but truth in the allegations wouldn’t serve the country well and Congress must and will continue with its work.
Jan. 24, 1973
Oneonta’s immediate, outward reaction to last night’s Vietnam ceasefire announcement was in sharp contrast to the jubilant street crowds, celebrations and church bell-ringing that tolled at the end of both World Wars.
The snow-dampened streets of downtown Oneonta were devoid of all but a few pedestrians, the few singular and small groups of residents failing to portray any enlivened spirits that would seem to follow knowledge of the possible end of America’s longest war.
The clanging sound of church bells, struck for hours twice this century, were quiet last night.
One Oneonta State coed explained her lack of enthusiasm was due to an “I’ll believe it when I see it attitude,” saying after so many dashed hopes for peace in Vietnam, she was unwilling to accept the words.
