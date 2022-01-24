25 years ago
Jan. 25, 1997
OTEGO — With a new computer lab at Otego Elementary School, fifth-grader Scott Rusin could be on his way to chasing down a Nobel Prize in science.
“I’ve made some discoveries about space and the planets,” Scott, 11, said of using the Eyewitness Encyclopedia of Science computer software in the new lab.
Scott and other students were trying out 15 new computers and five color printers Thursday morning after a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new lab and the grant that made it all possible.
A $69,000 grant was awarded to the Unatego district for $15,000 in elementary computer equipment and $50,000 for the replacement of 24 computers with updated software at the junior and senior high school, said state Sen. James Seward.
50 years ago
Jan. 25, 1972
The reorganization of Lyncoach and Truck Company is going to include almost a complete phase out of the Oneonta Plant, says David Birnham, company president.
Late last year, company officials predicted that the reorganization plans would not force production in the West End plant to cease, but sources in the company now feel there will be no work at the plant for quite a while.
This is a damaging blow to the employment outlook of Oneonta since at one time Lyncoach employed nearly 200 people. In recent years the number of workers had dwindled to approximately 100, depending on the company’s commitments.
There are still contracts which have to be filled by Lyncoach, says Birnham but he indicated these will be farmed to the company’s other plant in Troy, Alabama.
