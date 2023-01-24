Jan. 25, 1973
ALBANY — Assemblyman Charles D. Cook, R-Delhi, apparently reacting to pressure from his constituents, announced Wednesday he would oppose the State Power Authority application to build another pump-storage project on Schoharie Creek near Breakabeen.
Cook, whose district includes the area in which the power authority wants to build the Breakabeen project just downstream from its Blenheim-Gilboa plant, said he’s coming out against the project because “of many environmental questions which haven’t been answered” by the Power Authority.
The Authority, which announced Tuesday night it would apply to the Federal Power Commission for a license to build the Breakabeen project, claims the second plant won’t upset the environment in any way.
Until Wednesday, Cook had refused to take a position on the proposed Breakabeen plant despite what he calls substantial pressure from environmentalists in the area who wanted him to campaign against the project before the election last year.
The freshman Assemblyman said he changed his mind when the Power Authority made it clear it was starting the machinery rolling to get authorization to build the plant. “This decision to go ahead with the application preludes us from being able to gather information to substantiate or refute the claims of environmental compatibility,” he said.
There’s no way Cook can physically block the Power Authority’s application because the authority doesn’t have to get legislative approval to make the request for the license.
One of the requests he will make to the Federal Power Commission, said Cook, is that hearings on the project be conducted in Schoharie County, instead of Washington. If that fails, said the Assemblyman, he will go to Washington to testify against licensing the Power Authority to build the project.
State Sen. Edwyn E. Mason, who as an Assemblyman had some fights with the Power Authority in the past, declined Wednesday to follow Cook’s lead in opposing the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.