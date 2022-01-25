50 years ago
Jan. 26, 1972
Mayor James Lettis plans to go to Albany Monday to pursue his battle for more state aid to offset city expenses incurred by the existence of colleges here.
Lettis and other State University city mayors will meet with chancellor Ernest Boyer to discuss police and fire protection.
Lettis said he and City Chamberlain Thomas Natoli will make the trip provided the weather is good.
For some time, Lettis and other members of the New York State Conference of Mayors have contended that the state should pay a bigger share of city costs that can be directly attributed to the growth of colleges.
“Things are starting to come to a head, even with the state’s austerity budget,” Lettis told the Common Council last night. “They (the state) are coming to realize they owe cities the cost for fire and police protection,” he said.
Last September, Lettis testified before a legislative subcommittee looking into property tax exemptions.
Lettis noted that in 1970 the per capita cost of operating city government was $112. This cost covers every individual in the city, including approximately 5,000 college students at Hartwick and Oneonta State.
However the mayor noted, the colleges only pay sewer and water costs, a very small percentage of total city expenses.
He testified that Oneonta had to add personnel to the police and fire departments to keep up with the colleges’ growth.
