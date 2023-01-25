Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 26, 1998
ONEONTA — John Elway did some throwing in Oneonta years before he ever put on an orange Denver Broncos football uniform.
Elway, who played in his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday, started his professional career wearing the pinstripes of the Oneonta Yankees for about two months during the summer of 1983.
He’s remembered fondly as some of the other famous O-Yanks like Don Mattingly, Bernie Williams and Willie McGee.
“He’s still one of our guys,” said O-Yanks President Sam Nader, with a laugh. “We helped make a lot of millionaires. A lot of guys have left Oneonta and made millions.”
Jan. 26, 1973
Area ministerial reaction to the recent Supreme Court decision on medical abortion was highly favorable according to Star random samples, with opinions ranging from avid praise to charges of “legalized murder” and many points in between.
The state may interfere with this “right of privacy” only to approximately the last three months when the unborn child is developed enough to live outside the mother.
The ruling struck down a Texas law that made it a crime for a doctor to end a pregnancy except “for the purpose of saving the life of the mother.” Thirty other states have similar laws and presumably all will become invalid.
“Legally the court made a wise and proper decision, I believe,” said Rev. James B. Christ, pastor of Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 1 Center St.
The Rev. John Rankin of Worcester said, “I am against it” but declined to elaborate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.