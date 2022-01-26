25 years ago
Jan. 27, 1997
ONEONTA — When Rev. Paul Roman ordered a medallion of Jesus surrounded by children for placement in St. Mary’s School, he immediately thought of Ricky J. Parisian.
Parisian, a state police investigator and Oneonta native, was killed on May 20, 1994, while trying to stop an armed robbery at the Great American supermarket then located in Oneonta’s Southside Mall. Parisian, 34, was off duty at the time.
At a noon Mass on Sunday at St. Mary’s Church, more than 100 people attended the dedication and blessing of the medallion in memory of Parisian. The medallion, surrounded by oak woodwork, is near the entrance of the school.
“From a religious point of view, it says a great deal,” Roman said. “Instinctively, Ricky immediately moved to do the best thing he could do to keep individuals safe. That’s a beautiful religious thought. It fits in beautifully with the saints, the apostles who put their lives on the line.”
50 years ago
Jan. 27, 1972
BAINBRIDGE — The help of all Tri-Town area residents in establishing a community park, the General Clinton Park in Bainbridge, is being sought by the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is spearheading a subscription campaign to raise $39,000 in interest free money to purchase a 45-acre tract of land along the Susquehanna River where the Chamber held their annual canoe regatta last year. When developed the park will offer out-of-door recreational activities including picnicking, boating and fishing.
Total amount of the land is $45,000. The Chamber has $6,400 set aside toward the park from proceeds from previous regattas.
Everyone can help the Chamber realize its goal — a beautiful park to be enjoyed by all, by loaning the chamber $50, $100 or more. Of course smaller amounts will be just as welcome.
